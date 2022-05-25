Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 25th (AAALF, ACLS, ADSK, ALK, ASGN, AXTA, BBY, CNS, CVET, DVN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 25th:

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alaska Air is seeing steady improvement in both leisure and business travel demand. While leisure demand has fully recovered, business demand has reached 70% of 2019 levels. With strength in demand, ALK expects double-digit growth in yield and unit revenues in the June quarter from second-quarter 2019 levels. ALK expects to reap profits from the second quarter onward through 2022. Alaska Air’s fleet modernization efforts to take advantage of the recovery in demand are encouraging. However, escalating fuel prices pose a threat to ALK’s bottom line. With spike in fuel prices, the carrier reduced capacity expectations for 2022 (down up to 3% to flat from 2019). Reduced capacity is pushing up non-fuel unit costs. For 2022, non-fuel unit costs are likely to rise 6-8% from the 2019 level. ALK’s declining current ratio is also a woe.”

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from a buy rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $18.05 target price on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 1,900 ($23.91) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,900 ($36.49).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is a discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and a proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Largo (NYSE:LGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns Manulife. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing the company to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities. Shares have outperformed the industry in year to date. Its Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Manulife's inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital, aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022 and core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term.”

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have €13.00 ($13.83) price target on the stock.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications benefited from growth in the wireless segments, driven by an expanding subscriber base. Bundling of Shaw Mobile with Internet service is helping it win customers. The deployment of 700 MHz spectrum enhances customer relations by providing far-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception. Shaw continues to fortify its footprint across Canada. The launch of Fibre+ Gig Internet service, which is available to more than 99% of its residential customers, is expected to boost wireline revenues. Shaw has outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, the company is battling against weakness in the wireline segment due to the attrition of video, satellite and phone subscribers. Markedly, Shaw is set to be acquired by Rogers Communications for $26 billion.”

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Suzano S.A. is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper producers. Suzano S.A., formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A., is based in Salvador, Brazil. “

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viper Energy generates strong and steady royalty income from mineral interests in Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin. The partnership has 26,708 net royalty acres, with 44 rigs currently operating on those acreages. For 2022, Viper Energy increased its average oil equivalent production guidance to 30.5-32.75 MBoe/d, which is expected to boost profits. The partnership also increased its quarterly cash distribution 42.6% to 67 cents per common unit. Its board increased its common unit repurchase program to $250 million from $150 million earlier. However, the partnership’s balance sheet weakness raises questions regarding its ability to meet the debt obligations. Also, it has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs for the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of diesel engines. Its products are applicable to different markets, including heavy-duty vehicles, coaches, construction machines, vessels and power generator. Its product includes Bus diesel engine, Truck diesel engine, Generating diesel engine, Marine diesel engine, Engineering diesel engine and Agricultural diesel engine. The company also sells heavy-duty trucks, gearboxes, engine parts and other truck parts, such as spark plugs, axles, chassis and air-conditioner compressors. In addition, it engages in trading lubricant oil products and automotive components. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. “

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Winnebago is facing hiccups owing to microchip shortage and scarcity of various recreational vehicle (RV) components. Supply chain challenges are restraining Winnebago’s operations from reaching full production capacity. Rising input costs are also taking a toll on the firm's margins. Winnebago expects manufacturing inefficiencies, logistical constraints and inflationary cost input pressures to continue through fiscal 2022. The company is bearing the brunt of escalating operating expenses over the past several quarters and the trend is likely to continue. Further, concerns of economic slowdown triggered by sky-high inflation, rising interest rates and aggravated supply chain snarls might weigh on RV manufacturers like Winnebago. As such, Winnebago is not viewed as a safe bet and should be avoided. “

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

