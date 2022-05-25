Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 25th (ACU, AHPI, ALE, ALGM, AMLX, AMRS, ANCTF, ARKO, BLND, CASY)

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 25th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS). They issued a neutral rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND). They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH). Compass Point issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTK). They issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD). Pareto Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock.

