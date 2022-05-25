Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 25th (ACU, AHPI, ALE, ALGM, AMLX, AMRS, ANCTF, ARKO, BLND, CASY)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 25th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). Cowen Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS). They issued a neutral rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND). They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH). Compass Point issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTK). They issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD). Pareto Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock.

