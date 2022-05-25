Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlassian Co. Plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Atlassian in a report issued on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

TEAM stock opened at $164.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.40. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 148.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

