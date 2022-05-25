Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CS Disco (LAW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – CS Disco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

5/23/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00.

5/21/2022 – CS Disco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

5/16/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

5/13/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $35.00.

5/13/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

4/1/2022 – CS Disco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of LAW stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,458,680 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

