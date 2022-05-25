Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Heska (HSKA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA):

5/24/2022 – Heska was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

5/19/2022 – Heska had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $150.00 to $155.00.

5/15/2022 – Heska had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Heska had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $240.00 to $150.00.

3/31/2022 – Heska is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HSKA stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,301. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.12. The stock has a market cap of $993.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Heska by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Heska by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heska by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

