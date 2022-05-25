Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Smartsheet (SMAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) recently:

5/25/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. "

5/23/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00.

5/19/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/13/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/7/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

SMAR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,449. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

