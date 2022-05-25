Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/27/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 90,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

