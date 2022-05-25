Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) in the last few weeks:
- 5/21/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 90,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
