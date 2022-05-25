Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 24th (ACET, ASMB, CDZI, CWCO, DNLMY, DOCS, DSRLF, EDR, EME, EQRX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 24th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Adicet Bio Inc alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EQRx Inc. is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.