Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) recently:

5/16/2022 – Krispy Kreme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

5/13/2022 – Krispy Kreme was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00.

4/28/2022 – Krispy Kreme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

4/22/2022 – Krispy Kreme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

4/14/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Krispy Kreme was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

DNUT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. 21,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.21.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.99%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,798,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

