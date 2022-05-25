Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL):

5/24/2022 – Shoe Carnival was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

5/19/2022 – Shoe Carnival had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $40.00. They now have a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Shoe Carnival was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

5/11/2022 – Shoe Carnival was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

3/31/2022 – Shoe Carnival is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCVL traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. 9,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,909. The company has a market cap of $765.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 97.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after buying an additional 1,412,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 101.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after buying an additional 1,023,332 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 257,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $8,843,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

