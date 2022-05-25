Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Agilysys (AGYS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2022 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

5/18/2022 – Agilysys had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities to $58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Agilysys had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/6/2022 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Agilysys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.41 million, a P/E ratio of 210.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

