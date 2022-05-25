Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brenntag (BNR)

Brenntag (FRA: BNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €99.00 ($105.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/23/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €105.00 ($111.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/12/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €99.00 ($105.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/11/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €96.00 ($102.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €113.00 ($120.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/11/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/11/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €87.50 ($93.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/11/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($87.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($101.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/19/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €113.00 ($120.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/13/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €113.00 ($120.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €96.00 ($102.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($87.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Brenntag stock traded down €1.66 ($1.77) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €70.06 ($74.53). 349,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.24. Brenntag SE has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

