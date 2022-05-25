Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ObsEva (OBSV)

ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – ObsEva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

5/12/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

3/30/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – ObsEva had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. ObsEva SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get ObsEva SA alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that ObsEva SA will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.