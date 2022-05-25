Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wendy’s (WEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) recently:
- 5/13/2022 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $27.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $28.50 to $23.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $20.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $22.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $18.50.
- 4/18/2022 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 523,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 565,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 578,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wendy’s by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 46,936 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Wendy’s by 1,571.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 65,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
