Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wendy’s (WEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) recently:

5/13/2022 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $27.00.

5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $28.50 to $23.00.

5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $20.00.

5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00.

5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $22.00.

5/12/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $18.50.

4/18/2022 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

4/14/2022 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 523,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 565,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 578,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wendy’s by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 46,936 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Wendy’s by 1,571.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 65,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

