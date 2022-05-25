ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
RSLS stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.60.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
About ReShape Lifesciences (Get Rating)
ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.
