ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

RSLS stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.60.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

