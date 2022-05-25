ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

RSLS stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 156,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 105,261 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

