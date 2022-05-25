ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.
RSLS stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $14.40.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS)
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.