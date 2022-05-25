Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Up 552.4% in May

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 552.4% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Resolute Mining stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.47.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

