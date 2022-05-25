Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 44,877 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 44,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $179,059.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,766,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,029,831.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 18,597 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $73,830.09.

On Thursday, May 19th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 24,144 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $94,644.48.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 40,984 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $157,788.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 30,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 22,663 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $84,759.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $558,730.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 136,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,695. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

