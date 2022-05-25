Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Buys $73,830.09 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $73,830.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,721,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 44,877 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,059.23.

On Thursday, May 19th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 24,144 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $94,644.48.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 40,984 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $157,788.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 30,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 22,663 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $84,759.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $558,730.60.

RVP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 136,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

