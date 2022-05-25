Richard A. Roman Sells 3,574 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $114,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.75. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 57,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

