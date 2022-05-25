Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSKD opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $739.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

