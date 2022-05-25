Robert Disbrow Sells 10,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$19,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,052,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,210,324.58.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Robert Disbrow purchased 37,900 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,357.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$44,850.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$683.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

