Robert Yates Clagett Acquires 1,920 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Robert Yates Clagett purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $24,864.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,357.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,312. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $322.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 123.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

