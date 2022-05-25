Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $199,106.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,297,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,155.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner purchased 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner purchased 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner purchased 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner purchased 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner purchased 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner acquired 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,356.00.

RKT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 3,363,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,645. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

