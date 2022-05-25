Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.72. 15,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,617. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $191.07 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 216,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,750,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 12,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

