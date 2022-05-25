Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,781.25.

RKWBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rockwool A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rockwool A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $291.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.95. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $291.75 and a twelve month high of $531.25.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

