Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.92.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Roku by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.71. Roku has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

