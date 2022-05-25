Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.52) to GBX 97 ($1.22) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

