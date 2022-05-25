Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Short Interest Update

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROSEU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,369. Rose Hill Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROSEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

