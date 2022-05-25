Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) Short Interest Update

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCG. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth about $6,881,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 749.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 412,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the fourth quarter worth about $4,539,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 1.0% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 418,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCG traded up $9.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,012. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

