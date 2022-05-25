Royal Bank of Canada Raises Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMPGY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,600.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 369,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,005. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

