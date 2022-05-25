Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($55.37) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CWK stock opened at GBX 2,982 ($37.52) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,384.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,544.94. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,824 ($35.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,200 ($52.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

