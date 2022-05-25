RS Group (LON:RS1) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,475 ($18.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.87) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get RS Group alerts:

Shares of RS1 stock opened at GBX 877.50 ($11.04) on Wednesday. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 862.50 ($10.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.34).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.