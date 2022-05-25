Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBRA. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 673.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,270 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

