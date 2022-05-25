SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been given a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective by Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.77) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ETR SFQ traded down €0.11 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.25 ($7.71). The company had a trading volume of 216,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a market cap of $328.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €6.75 ($7.18) and a 52 week high of €14.20 ($15.11). The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.54 and its 200 day moving average is €10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.30.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

