SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 1.55. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.43.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

