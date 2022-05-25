Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.61 ($42.14).

Shares of SZG opened at €37.14 ($39.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €22.78 ($24.23) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($51.87).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

