Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,875. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

