Sandra Aj Lawrence Sells 500 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,113. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

