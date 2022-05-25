Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Down 88.1% in May

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the April 30th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 16,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,317. Save Foods has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Save Foods in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Save Foods by 198.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Save Foods in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

