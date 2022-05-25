Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCYYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,019. Scandium International Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Scandium International Mining alerts:

Scandium International Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.