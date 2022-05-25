Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCYYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,019. Scandium International Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
