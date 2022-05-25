Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in May

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 424,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scatec ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $$13.30 during trading on Wednesday. Scatec ASA has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

