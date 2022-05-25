Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schibsted ASA from 217.00 to 203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.