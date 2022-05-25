Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 507.7% in May

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 507.7% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Schmitt Industries has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Schmitt Industries worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

