Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 668.6% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($212.77) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($191.49) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. 334,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.4592 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

