Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

SCHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $71,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

