Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Science 37 has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Science 37 by 2,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 309,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 296,828 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter worth about $188,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Science 37 by 1.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,039,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,610,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

