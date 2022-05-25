Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($74.47) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.96) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Scout24 stock traded down €1.04 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €56.00 ($59.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €56.61 and its 200 day moving average is €57.09. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($49.89) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($78.04).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

