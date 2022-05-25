Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. 14,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.