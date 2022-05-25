SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.25) to GBX 1,585 ($19.94) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,560 ($19.63) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.60) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,003.45.

SEGXF opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

